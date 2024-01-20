Barron's Weekend Stock Picks: BP, Texas Instruments And Citigroup's Top Semiconductor Pick For 2024

Loading... Loading...

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's. Here are the articles investors need to read.

In "BP Stock Has Been Ignored for Too Long. It’s Time to Buy," Andrew Bary writes that BP plc BP is shifting its focus back to U.S. oil, planning a 50% production increase by 2030 and offering potential value for investors.

In "Nokia and Ericsson Stocks Slump on Analyst Warning," Eric J. Savitz says that Barclays downgraded Nokia NOK and Ericsson ERIC while warning of a 5G revenue slowdown and recommending investors to consider other options in the sector.

In "Texas Instruments Stock Rises as Analyst Predicts Higher Chip Orders," Tae Kim notes that UBS upgrade Texas Instruments Inc TXN to a "Buy," predicting a rebound in semiconductor demand as lead times stabilize.

In "Super Micro Computer Stock Jumps 30%. Why It’s on Track for a Record High," Emily Dattilo writes that Super Micro Computer Inc's SMCI stock jumped over 30% to $410.82 after the company raised its Q2 guidance on strong demand.

In "Nvidia Is No Longer Citigroup’s Top Specialty Chip Stock. Here’s What Is," Kim and Angela Palumbo point out that Marvell Technology Inc MRVL has now surpassed Nvidia Corp NVDA as Citigroup's top semiconductor pick for 2024.

Read Next: Economist Christophe Barraud Predicts Surprising US Economic Resilience In 2024

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock