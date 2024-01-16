Kim Jong Un Labels South Korea As 'Primary Foe,' Says 'We Don't Want War But We Have No Intention Of Avoiding It'

Loading... Loading...

North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, has announced significant constitutional amendments, highlighting South Korea as the “primary foe” and expressing preparedness for potential conflict, as reported by the state-run KCNA.

What Happened: Kim Jong Un conveyed a message to North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly on Monday, stating that the prospect of unification with South Korea is no longer feasible, Reuters reported. He charged Seoul with seeking to destabilize the regime and impose unification.

Kim proposed constitutional amendments to instill in North Koreans the notion of South Korea as a “primary foe and invariable principal enemy.” He underlined North Korea’s separate territorial status from the South, stating, “We don’t want war but we have no intention of avoiding it,” as quoted in his address.

Kim also shared plans for “completely occupying, subjugating and reclaiming” South Korea in the event of war. This includes cutting all inter-Korean communications and dismantling a monument to reunification in Pyongyang. He announced the shutdown of three agencies related to unification and inter-Korean tourism.

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol responded by branding Pyongyang’s moves as “anti-national”. These developments occur against the backdrop of escalating tensions and frequent missile tests on the Korean Peninsula, indicating a change in Pyongyang’s longstanding policy toward the South.

Why It Matters: These developments follow a series of escalating tensions between North Korea and South Korea. Earlier this month, Kim Jong Un ordered his military to "annihilate" South Korea and the U.S. if provoked. This directive came amidst an intensification of North Korea's weapons testing program and increased political and military alliance between South Korea and the U.S.

Just days later, North Korea initiated over 200 rounds of coastal artillery fire, leading South Korea to issue evacuation orders for civilians on Yeonpyeong Island. The artillery fire was deemed a violation of the 2018 Inter-Korean Military Agreement.

Furthermore, Kim closed key liaison agencies with South Korea just a day after a hypersonic missile launch. This move underscored the deteriorating relationship between the two nations.

