CES 2024: Sony Drives Its New Afeela EV Onstage With A PlayStaion 5 Controller

Loading... Loading...

In a stunning showcase of technological convergence, Sony Group SONY presented a live demonstration of its electric Afeela car being driven on stage using a PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. This occurred during Sony’s pre-CES event, hosted by its COO, Izumi Kawanishi, who confirmed that this was a mere tech demo.

What Happened: On Monday, Sony and Honda HMC shared further details about Afeela’s development during the CES pre-event. It was revealed that the electric vehicle shares more than just the PlayStation controller with the PS5. The Afeela is powered by Epic Games‘ Unreal Engine 5.3, which displays the vehicle’s 3D graphics and visuals on its ultrawide dashboard. Passengers can also access Sony’s vast entertainment library while charging on the road.

See Also: Mercedes-Benz’ ‘Dialogue Partner’ Tech Will Let You Have Interactive Discussions With Your Car

The Unreal Engine also creates simulated environments for training Afeela’s driver assistance systems, thereby improving safety. Sony Honda Mobility additionally partnered with Microsoft MSFT to incorporate Azure AI cloud-scale computing tech into Afeela’s development. The presentation concluded with a teaser about a potential collaboration with Sony’s in-house game studio, Polyphony Digital, which could suggest a virtual driving experience in the upcoming Gran Turismo 7 game.

Why It Matters: This latest development from Sony and Honda further cements the growing bond between the two companies in pursuing innovative electric vehicle technology. The Afeela was first unveiled as a prototype in January 2023, resulting from Sony and Honda’s joint venture. The vehicle is equipped with Qualcomm technology and uses lithium-ion batteries from GS Yuasa.

Read Next: Mercedes-Benz Collaborates With BMW To Power High-Speed Charging Network In China

Image by Afeela

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.