Mercedes-Benz' 'Dialogue Partner' Tech Will Let You Have Interactive Discussions With Your Car

Loading... Loading...

German automobile giant Mercedes-Benz Group Stock MBGAF unveiled an advanced voice assistant at the Consumer Electronic Show 2024 in Las Vegas, underlining the burgeoning influence of AI in the automotive industry.

What Happened: The AI-powered assistant, ‘ dialogue partner’, can participate in interactive discussions with users, offer context-based recommendations, and even showcase varying emotional tones. Reuters reported that the system is engineered to pose intelligent queries to comprehend user requests more effectively.

During a press roundtable in Las Vegas, Mercedes’ CTO, Markus Schaefer, referred to the car as a “dialogue partner.” He proposed that the assistant would allow users to be more productive and engage in conversations with their cars.

See Also: Mercedes-Benz Collaborates With BMW To Power High-Speed Charging Network In China

The voice assistant will make its debut in vehicles such as the new concept CLA class, an all-electric iteration of the company’s smaller four-door model, which is making its North American premiere at the trade show.

With the hardware for electric vehicles getting less intricate, automakers are gradually distinguishing themselves through software offerings.

Why It Matters: This development comes as other automakers have integrated advanced AI-powered assistants into their vehicles. For instance, Volkswagen AG has also announced plans to incorporate AI chatbot ChatGPT into all its car models equipped with the IDA voice assistant.

Similarly, it was reported that General Motors Co considered the implementation of a ChatGPT-like assistant in their vehicles. Such advancements underscore the increasing focus on enhancing user experience through advanced software offerings in the automotive industry.

Mercedes Benz E-Class

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Steve Jobs Got A New Porsche Every 6 Months: Here’s The Strange Reason Why