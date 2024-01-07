Apple's Busy Week: Tech Standoff, Legal Battles, Vision Pro And No New iPad In 2023

Loading... Loading...

It was an eventful week for Apple Inc. AAPL, with notable developments ranging from a united tech front against UK surveillance laws, looming legal and regulatory challenges, Vision Pro‘s rumored launch and an unusual break in tradition.

The tech giant, along with others, voiced its opposition to the UK’s proposed surveillance laws, potentially affecting data security and privacy. Amidst this, Apple’s $85 billion services business faces potential impacts from a string of legal and regulatory rulings expected this year.

The week also saw speculations about an accelerated launch of Apple’s $3,500 Vision Pro headset, rumored to hit the stores by the end of January. Further, Apple watchers have hinted at impressive camera upgrades in the upcoming iPhone models. However, the absence of a new iPad release in 2023, breaking a 12-year tradition, has caught the attention of many.

Tech Titans Unite Against UK Surveillance Laws

Apple, Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google, Microsoft Corp. MSFT and other tech giants, under the banner of trade group techUK, have come out against the UK’s proposed surveillance laws. The group believes these laws pose a threat to data security and privacy. Read the full article here.

Apple’s $85B Services Business Under Legal and Regulatory Lens

Apple’s $85 billion services business awaits the potential impacts of legal and regulatory rulings expected in 2024. A significant threat arises from a US antitrust trial against Google, given the financial implications on Apple’s revenue stream. Read the full article here.

Apple’s $3,500 Vision Pro Expected Sooner Than Anticipated

Apple’s $3,500 Vision Pro headset is now reportedly set to launch in the last week of January, a month ahead of its previously planned release. Read the full article here.

Next-Gen iPhones to Sport Cutting-Edge Camera Features

Apple observer Ming-Chi Kuo has hinted at significant camera enhancements in the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 17 models, raising expectations for superior image quality. Read the full article here.

Apple Breaks 12-Year Tradition with No New iPad in 2023

For the first time since its inception in 2010, Apple did not unveil a new iPad model in 2023, breaking a 12-year tradition of annual iPad releases. This unusual move has led to speculation about Apple reassessing the iPad's direction. Read the full article here.

