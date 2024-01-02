Apple Broke 12-Year Tradition By Skipping New iPad Release In 2023 For The First Time

Loading... Loading...

In an unexpected move, Apple Inc. AAPL did not unveil a new iPad model in 2023, marking the first year without an iPad release since its inception in 2010.

What Happened: According to a report by MacRumors, Apple broke its 12-year tradition of annual iPad releases in 2023. The iPad, a flagship product since its debut in 2010, has seen at least one new model every year, with up to four in certain years. The latest iPad model was launched in October 2022.

Throughout 2023, the only iPad-related hardware launched by Apple was the Apple Pencil with USB-C. This deviation from the norm could reflect a period of reflection for Apple as it reassesses the iPad’s direction.

See Also: Google Agrees To $5B Settlement In Consumer Privacy Lawsuit Over Alleged Clandestine Tracking

Apple’s decision might be connected to changing consumer buying behavior. With the iPad’s growing sophistication and popularity, many customers’ need for regular upgrades has diminished. This change could have prompted Apple to revise its tablet strategy, focusing more on significant, less frequent hardware updates.

This pause in iPad releases may also be a response to feedback about the increasing complexity of the iPad lineup and the uncertain future of iPadOS. The tech giant could be poised to redefine the lineup with a clearer purpose by holding off on new releases.

Why It Matters: This shift in strategy comes amid other significant events for Apple. In December 2023, certain models of the Apple Watch were banned due to a patent dispute, potentially impacting Apple’s product lineup. Additionally, the tech giant has been exploring ways to enhance the capabilities of MagSafe technology, which could support data transmission and user authentication.

Analysts suggest that 2024 will be an essential year for the iPad, with all models expected to undergo a substantial hardware refresh. Rumors suggest that Apple might launch an unprecedented six iPad models, including a 12.9-inch iPad Air and a flagship iPad Pro with numerous new features.

Read Next: Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Admits Using Google Bard To Cite Fictional Cases In Legal Submission

Image Credits – Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.