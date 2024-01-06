Tesla Investor Takes A Dig After Elon Musk Backtracks On Headlines: 'Need To Be At The Top...Hello'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc. investor Ross Gerber took a dig at the placement of headlines in images on Elon Musk's X, asking that they be placed at the top.

What Happened: Gerber took to X to express his thoughts on the positioning of headlines in images, making the case for them to be more prominent and easier to identify.

"The headlines need to be at the top not the bottom of the image. Hello," Gerber said.

Gerber’s post comes in the wake of recent changes on X. After initially removing headlines completely from links posted on the platform, Musk reversed the decision but with a tweak.

Link previews earlier made headlines appear more prominently, but after the latest change by Musk, they are now less noticeable.

To recall, Musk had removed headlines completely from link previews in October last year, after announcing it in August.

Why It Matters: The move to bring back headlines was unexpected and is seen as a reversal of Musk’s previous stance. Users noticed the reinstatement of news headlines on X in the first week of January.

Furthermore, Musk had earlier encouraged users of X to utilize the ‘Highlights’ tab to display their best content, making important replies easily visible. The ‘Highlights’ tab allows users to pin multiple tweets to their profile, enhancing the visibility of their top content.

Photo by Angga Budhiyanto on Shutterstock