Elon Musk Encourages Use Of 'Highlights' Tab On X For Better Content Display

Elon Musk posted on X.com Friday reminding organizations and individuals to post their best content to the ‘Highlights’ section of their profiles. Musk says this will help users display important replies, which are currently hard to find according to Musk.

Before Musk took over Twitter, users could only pin one tweet to their profile, allowing users to permanently display their favorite or best tweet. But Musk’s team has since added a ‘highlights’ tab that allows users to pin multiple tweets to their profile.

Because many large accounts tweet constantly, it’s easy for their biggest or most important replies to get lost in the noise. The highlights tab solves this problem by giving users more freedom on how their profile is displayed to other X.com accounts.

The highlights tab is one of the many changes that Musk has implemented since taking the company over. He has also pushed for users to use the platform’s 'lists' feature, which gives people the option to compile lists of accounts and aggregate them into specific feeds and categories.

Musk also got rid of 'Circles,' which was a way for users to share posts only with specific followers, or their 'inner circle.' Musk’s own highlights tab is full of his replies that he has deemed important enough to include in that section.

