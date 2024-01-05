Samsung Galaxy S24 Pre-order Deal Lets You Save $1,020 Ahead Of Jan. 17 Launch: Here's How

Loading... Loading...

The Samsung Galaxy S24 launch is still a few days away, but you can save $1,020 on the upcoming flagship Android phone already.

What Happened: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. SSNLF is offering discounts of up to $1,020 on pre-orders of its upcoming flagship phone, the Galaxy S24.

To start with, Samsung is offering a flat $50 credit to anyone who reserves their unit of the Galaxy S24. This can be done by just entering your name and email address.

To add to this, all buyers who place their Galaxy S24 pre-orders can get up to $970 in the form of trade-in discounts.

This takes the total savings on the Galaxy S24 to $1,020.

If you are in the market for a new flagship phone with top-tier hardware, the Galaxy S24 series could be worth considering.

Samsung Galaxy S24: What We Know So Far

Samsung has now officially confirmed that the Galaxy S24 will launch at its ‘Unpacked' event on Jan. 17.

The company's tagline for the event is “Zoom with Galaxy AI is coming”, suggesting that like Google, its focus will also be on AI this time. To recall, Google had focused extensively on AI features during the Pixel 8 series launch in October 2023.

Samsung has already announced multiple AI-powered features like real-time call translation. It has also taken the wraps off its generative AI model called "Gauss" that can write emails, summarize documents, and more.

Apart from the AI features, Samsung’s next-generation flagship smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Inc.’s QCOM Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

A previous report also suggested that Samsung might borrow a key feature from Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro – titanium frames – in its upcoming Galaxy S24 models.

