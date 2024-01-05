ChatGPT: The New Android Assistant App On The Horizon?

Loading... Loading...

OpenAI's AI language model, ChatGPT, might be in the process of broadening its capabilities to function as an Android assistant app.

What Happened: As noted by 9to5Google on Friday, the ChatGPT app is being adapted for use as an Android assistant app. This signifies that ChatGPT, like other alternative assistant apps, may soon replace Google Assistant for long-press home or power button gestures and Android’s gesture navigation swipe.

Android Authority detected a new activity in the most recent version of the ChatGPT app that activates an overlay, hinting at voice input support. This feature, however, is not yet fully operational.

More code snippets in the app reveal ongoing efforts to establish ChatGPT as a default assistant app, but the timeline for completion is uncertain.

See Also: ‘ChatGPT Does 80% Of My Job’ — How AI Enables People To Work Second And Third Jobs

Interestingly, Microsoft Corporation MSFT withdrew Bing’s default assist app support when it introduced its own GPT-based LLM experience.

The changes’ implementation timeline and any potential costs are yet to be confirmed.

OpenAI currently offers advanced features in ChatGPT through a Plus subscription. The app’s code also indicates support for a Quick Settings tile for ChatGPT, which may be associated with the Plus subscription. However, it’s too early for any conclusive statements.

Why It Matters: Despite the potential benefits of ChatGPT’s expansion into Android assistant apps, the tool’s reliability remains a contentious issue. A recent study highlighted that ChatGPT often generates incorrect information about medications, raising questions about its efficiency and reliability.

Furthermore, ChatGPT’s environmental impact is a growing concern.

According to a study led by Shaolei Ren, a researcher at the University of California, Riverside, ChatGPT consumes approximately 500 milliliters of water for every 10 to 50 user prompts. This highlights the increasing water footprint of large tech firms and the environmental implications of advanced AI models like ChatGPT.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: The Hidden ChatGPT Trick: Being Nice Can Give Surprisingly Better Results

Photo via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Ananya Gairola The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.