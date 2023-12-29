Future Of Mixed Reality? Apple's Vision Pro 2 Rumors Point To Game-Changing Upgrade

Loading... Loading...

The grapevine is buzzing with rumors that Apple Inc. AAPL is planning a significant display overhaul for its second installment of the unannounced Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

What Happened: Market intelligence firm Omdia has suggested that Apple is mulling over the use of advanced micro-OLED displays for its Vision Pro 2 headset, an upgrade over the first-generation Vision Pro’s WOLED displays, as first reported by The Elec.

The speculated RGB OLEDoS displays for the Vision Pro 2 are expected to offer enhanced brightness and efficiency, potentially addressing the power consumption issue of the original Vision Pro, which requires a battery pack or a Mac.

While the inaugural Vision Pro is expected to hit the market by February, according to industry insiders, the upgraded Vision Pro 2 might not be available until 2025 or later. The advanced displays would likely push the price tag of the Vision Pro 2 above the already hefty $3,500 of the first iteration.

Why It Matters: This news follows recent reports indicating that Apple has expedited the production of the first-generation Vision Pro. The device is in full-scale production in China, and sources suggest a retail debut in February.

Another Benzinga report stated that Apple is set to ship around 500,000 units in 2024, with the Vision Pro potentially hitting store shelves in late January or early February. The same report suggested that a positive response to the Vision Pro could elevate the headset’s status to the “next star product in consumer electronics”.

While consumers eagerly await the release of the Vision Pro, the rumored enhancements for the second-generation headset indicate Apple’s commitment to improving and expanding its offerings in the mixed reality space.

