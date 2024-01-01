Southern California Quake Shakes Start Of 2024, No Tsunami Warning

Loading... Loading...

The year 2024 began with a jolt in Southern California as a 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit the region, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

What Happened: On the first day of the New Year, the USGS disclosed that the quake’s epicenter was approximately 12 miles south of Ranchos Palos Verdes, at a depth of around 7 miles, reported The Hill.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn stated that there were no immediate reports of damage or tsunami warnings in the aftermath of the quake.

The USGS further confirmed a “low likelihood of casualties and damage” from the seismic event, estimating that approximately 17,621 people experienced “weak” shaking when the quake occurred.

Ranchos Palos Verdes city officials promptly issued safety guidelines following the quake, encouraging residents to stay prepared with essential supplies such as water, food, additional clothing, flashlights, and a radio. This earthquake followed closely on the heels of a series of seismic events in western Japan, including a substantial 7.6 magnitude quake.

Why It Matters: This quake in Southern California occurred shortly after a significant earthquake hit central Japan on the same day. The 7.6 magnitude earthquake in Japan resulted in extensive destruction, including the collapse of buildings and interruptions to transportation systems.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued tsunami warnings for several coastal prefectures, including Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama, highlighting the global nature of seismic threats and the importance of preparedness.

