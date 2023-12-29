FLJ Group, Bit Digital And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones futures gaining around 15 points on Thursday.

Shares of FLJ Group LimitedFLJ rose sharply in pre-market trading.

FLJ Group completed $180 million cash purchase of Alpha Mind Technology and terminated equity acquisition agreement entered into with Lianlian Holdings Inc.

FLJ Group shares jumped 94.8% to $2.63 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

Oculis Holding AG OCS rose 12.2% to $12.60 in pre-market trading. Oculis recently announced first patient first visit in Phase 3 OPTIMIZE-2 trial of OCS-01 for the treatment of inflammation and pain following cataract surgery.

Oculis Holding AG OCS rose 12.2% to $12.60 in pre-market trading. Oculis recently announced first patient first visit in Phase 3 OPTIMIZE-2 trial of OCS-01 for the treatment of inflammation and pain following cataract surgery. Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR shares rose 6% to $5.10 in pre-market trading after falling around 9% on Thursday.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. CHRS shares rose 5.3% to $3.41 in pre-market trading after surging 20% on Thursday. Coherus BioSciences recently announced FDA approval of UDENYCA ONBODY for pegfilgrastim-cbqv.

AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares climbed 5% to $4.45 in pre-market trading.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. REXR shares gained 5% to $59.84 in pre-market trading.

Bit Digital, Inc. BTBT shares rose 3.7% to $5.28 in pre-market trading. Bit Digital recently said it targets doubling its operating fleet in its Bitcoin mining operations to approximately 6.0 EH/s, during 2024.

Cronos Group Inc. CRON shares gained 3.3% to $2.17 in pre-market trading. B of A Securities analyst Lisa Lewandowski, on Thursday, maintained Cronos Group with an Underperform and raised the price target from $1.78 to $2.

Canaan Inc. CAN gained 3.2% to $2.90 in pre-market trading after dipping around 12% on Thursday.

