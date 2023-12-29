FLJ Group, Bit Digital And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 29, 2023 5:39 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones futures gaining around 15 points on Thursday.

Shares of FLJ Group LimitedFLJ rose sharply in pre-market trading.

FLJ Group completed $180 million cash purchase of Alpha Mind Technology and terminated equity acquisition agreement entered into with Lianlian Holdings Inc.

FLJ Group shares jumped 94.8% to $2.63 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Oculis Holding AG OCS rose 12.2% to $12.60 in pre-market trading. Oculis recently announced first patient first visit in Phase 3 OPTIMIZE-2 trial of OCS-01 for the treatment of inflammation and pain following cataract surgery.
  • Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR shares rose 6% to $5.10 in pre-market trading after falling around 9% on Thursday.
  • Coherus BioSciences, Inc. CHRS shares rose 5.3% to $3.41 in pre-market trading after surging 20% on Thursday. Coherus BioSciences recently announced FDA approval of UDENYCA ONBODY for pegfilgrastim-cbqv.
  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares climbed 5% to $4.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. REXR shares gained 5% to $59.84 in pre-market trading.
  • Bit Digital, Inc. BTBT shares rose 3.7% to $5.28 in pre-market trading. Bit Digital recently said it targets doubling its operating fleet in its Bitcoin mining operations to approximately 6.0 EH/s, during 2024.
  • Cronos Group Inc. CRON shares gained 3.3% to $2.17 in pre-market trading. B of A Securities analyst Lisa Lewandowski, on Thursday, maintained Cronos Group with an Underperform and raised the price target from $1.78 to $2.
  • Canaan Inc. CAN gained 3.2% to $2.90 in pre-market trading after dipping around 12% on Thursday.

 

