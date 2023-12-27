Coherus BioSciences And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower this morning, with the Dow Jones futures falling around 5 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. CHRS shares rose sharply in pre-market trading following the company's announcement of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval of UDENYCA ONBODY for pegfilgrastim-cbqv.

UDENYCA ONBODY is the company's on-body injector presentation of UDENYCA (pegfilgrastim-cbqv), a pegfilgrastim biosimilar administered the day after chemotherapy to reduce the incidence of infection as manifested by febrile neutropenia.

Coherus BioSciences shares jumped 34.8% to $2.94 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

Burford Capital Limited BUR rose 9.2% to $14.75 in pre-market trading.

TeraWulf Inc. WULF shares gained 8.1% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Tuesday.

Bitfarms Ltd. BITF shares climbed 8.1% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Tuesday.

Bit Digital, Inc. BTBT shares gained 8.1% to $4.54 in pre-market trading. Bit Digital announced doubling size of fleet in its Bitcoin mining operations, to approximately 6.0 EH/s, during 2024.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. HIVE shares rose 7.2% to $5.49 in pre-market trading.

Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR shares rose 6.2% to $5.29 in pre-market trading after gaining over 23% on Tuesday.

Altimmune, Inc. ALT shares rose 4.1% to $11.42 in pre-market trading after gaining 18% on Tuesday.

shares rose 4.1% to $11.42 in pre-market trading after gaining 18% on Tuesday.

