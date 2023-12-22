Ron DeSantis Feels Former President's Legal Troubles Have Skewed Primary Elections: 'Wish Trump Hadn't Indicted On Any Of This Stuff'

Loading... Loading...

In the run-up to the primary elections, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has voiced concerns about the influence of Donald Trump’s legal problems on the process. DeSantis argues that these issues have thrown the spotlight off other worthy candidates.

What Happened: DeSantis, during a televised interview on Thursday, discussed the repercussions of Trump’s indictments in the primary elections. DeSantis suggested that Trump’s legal woes have “distorted the primary,” reported Politico.

DeSantis conveyed his opinion that Trump’s indictment, related to the claim by the Manhattan district attorney that Trump falsified business records linked to hush money payments, should never have happened. As DeSantis currently battles for second place with former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in the Republican presidential primary, he criticized the case, implying it was a targeted move against Trump.

DeSantis further argued that this situation not only undermines justice but also disrupts the primary. He noted how the legal drama has monopolized attention, overshadowing other significant issues and thus draining the life out of the primary.

These remarks surface as DeSantis intensifies his campaign efforts with the primary vote just weeks away.

Why It Matters: Back in August, DeSantis had publically supported Trump during his third indictment, vowing to cease the weaponization of the government. However, Trump’s strategy for the 2024 election, which involves bypassing GOP rivals and directly targeting President Joe Biden, seemingly disregards his Republican contenders, marking a significant shift in his campaign approach.

Photo by jctabb on Shutterstock

