Trump's Strategy For The 2024 Election Seems To Be Working ... For Now

Donald Trump has been shaking up the 2024 election battlefield by simply bypassing GOP rivals to take a direct shot at President Joe Biden.

While four Republican presidential candidates will participate in a forum in Iowa on Saturday with GOP Rep. Randy Feenstra, Trump isn't attending as the former president has seemingly overlooked his Republican contenders in the lead-up to the 2024 GOP nomination.

Trump's decision to bypass the usual primary season confrontations marks a significant shift in his campaign approach, Fox News said in a report.

He has chosen not to participate in the first four GOP presidential nomination debates, instead concentrating on highlighting his achievements in the White House and directly targeting Biden, the report read.

This strategy appears to confirm Trump's status as a strong front-runner in the party, as noted by veteran GOP strategist Michael Dennehy, it added.

Rising Above the Fray

Contrasting sharply when he launched his 2024 campaign a year ago, Trump now enjoys a formidable lead in early-voting states such as Iowa and New Hampshire. His campaign has been marked by an "extremely aggressive" push in Iowa, as he maintains a substantial lead over other GOP candidates like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, according to Fox News.

Unwavering Support Despite Legal Challenges

Remarkably, Trump's legal challenges, including his four indictments, have seemingly bolstered his support among Republican voters.

His campaign's focus remains steadfast not on his party rivals but on the potential showdown with Biden in the upcoming general election.

While Trump's campaign commercials bypass his nomination rivals, they are strategically placed in crucial states. The campaign boasts a robust grassroots outreach in New Hampshire and a solid ground game in Iowa.

