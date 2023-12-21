Analysts Eye AMD and Nvidia's AI Rivalry: Who Leads the Tech Race?

Loading... Loading...

Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann flagged salient articles in the last week specific to AI, Bandwidth, and Computing that are important and merely interesting as they relate to critical secular themes.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD (Buy rated with a price target of $200) versus Nvidia Corp NVDA (Buy rated with a price target of $1,100) Artificial Intelligence Fight In the last week, an amusing spat emerged between AMD and Nvidia, with the latter claiming that AMD did not include the updated optimizations to the H100 GPU as used during the MI300X launch of December 6.

Therefore, from Nvidia’s perspective, H100 reigns supreme in inferencing. AMD shot back, observing that Nvidia’s use of in-house TensorRT-LLM (FP8 datatype) versus open-sourced vLLM (FP16) is an apples-to-oranges comparison.

AMD appears to have come out ahead in this early conflict, which, at a minimum, stems from Nvidia’s annoyance in having what seems to be credible competition.

Intel Corp INTC (Sell rated with a price target of $17) Meteor Lake – Soft Launch and Mixed Reviews So Far On the Intel Meteor Lake laptop launch, the analyst still has not seen reviews from the typical go-to Anandtech and Tom’s Hardware (quite odd), and the usual YouTube video reviewers.

These should come with time, but as he had stated before, this launch is soft, and the few reviews he had read are mixed, particularly on the power and battery life metrics.

Nvidia stock has gained over 240% year-to-date, while AMD gained over 115%.

Price Actions: NVDA shares traded higher by 0.82% at $485.05 on the last check Thursday.