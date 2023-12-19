Apple iPad Pro May Support Magsafe Charging In 2024: Report

Loading... Loading...

In potentially exciting news for tech enthusiasts, the 2024 edition of the Apple Inc. AAPL iPad Pro could support MagSafe charging, according to insider information.

What Happened: The insider scoop, as reported by MacRumors on Monday, originates from a source familiar with firms manufacturing magnets for Apple’s product range. The source disclosed that the tech behemoth might be considering introducing MagSafe charging for its upcoming iPad Pro.

Earlier in 2021, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg suggested that Apple was contemplating a glass back for the 2022 iPad Pro to facilitate wireless charging. Though this feature was absent in the 2022 models, it could be that Apple has delayed this feature for later implementation.

See Also: Apple Scrambles To Save $17B Smartwatch Business From Impending Ban: Report

The 2024 iPad Pro models, including the 11.1 and 13-inch versions with OLED displays, are expected to undergo design revamps. Speculations abound that a glass-backed iPad Pro might be part of the OLED update, making the device prone to damage, much like the iPhone, but enabling the use of wireless accessories and a shared MagSafe charger for both the iPhone and iPad.

Despite the 15W MagSafe charging being slower than wired USB-C charging, these changes would offer Apple users more charging alternatives.

Why It Matters: Apple is reportedly planning to phase out the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and replace it with an M3-powered 13-inch model. The updated model will feature a slightly larger OLED display and is set to launch in 2024. The potential inclusion of MagSafe charging in this model could be a significant upgrade

Earlier this month, Apple, in a bid to counter falling Mac and iPad sales, is planning a range of new models and enhancements for early 2024. This strategy involves refreshing the iPad Air iPad Pro and MacBook Air.

Read Next: Apple Settles Family Sharing Class Action Lawsuit For $25M: Here’s How You Can Claim Your Share

Image Credits – Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.