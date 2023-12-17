Kim Jong Un Fires Suspected Long-Range Ballistic Missile: North Korea Slams US For Provoking 'Preview Of Nuclear War'

Loading... Loading...

Kim Jong Un fired what is suspected to be a long-range ballistic missile. This marks the second missile launch from North Korea in 12 hours, according to the South Korean military.

What Happened: The missile was launched near Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, on Monday (local time) and it headed toward the east coast sea, reported CNBC.

Japan’s defense ministry also confirmed the launch of what they believe to be a ballistic missile from North Korea, which landed in the sea west of Hokkaido around an hour post-launch.

The specifics regarding the missile’s flight range and maximum altitude remain unavailable. However, Japan’s NHK broadcaster hypothesizes it could be a long-range missile, drawing from information provided by Japan’s Defense Ministry.

Following the missile’s launch, North Korea released a statement criticizing the U.S. for what they term a “preview of a nuclear war,” tied to the arrival of a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine in South Korea.

This launch follows a short-range ballistic missile firing by North Korea on Sunday night, which traveled approximately 570 km (350 miles) before falling into the ocean.

Why It Matters: The latest missile launch follows a pattern of escalating tensions in the region. South Korea's Principal Deputy National Security Adviser, who arrived in the U.S. for a meeting of a bilateral nuclear strategy group, had already pointed out North Korea’s plans to test a ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

Kim’s isolated nation has also increased its military presence on the South Korean border and plans for additional spy satellite launches.

These actions have been met with international condemnation and have strained relations in the region. The U.S. and South Korea have responded by intensifying joint military drills.

