Elon Musk's High-flying Year: Here's How Many Hours The Billionaire Spent Flying In His Private Jets This Year

Loading... Loading...

The year 2023 has been a whirlwind of activity for Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA and SpaceX.

Because the billionaire entrepreneur oversees multiple companies, it's no surprise that his private jets have clocked significant airtime to accommodate his extensive travel needs.

What Happened: According to data from JetSpy, Musk's private aircraft fleet, comprising of a Gulfstream G650ER and a G550, logged 441 flights this year, translating to over 1,161 hours in the sky.

This heavy usage reflects Musk's demanding travel schedule, especially following his acquisition of Twitter, the social media platform that is now known as X, in 2022.

The private jets, valued at over $100 million, have been instrumental in Musk's frequent commutes between Texas and California.

While these flights have been essential for Musk's business operations, they also raise questions about their environmental impact.

Also Read: Musk's Jet-Setting Lifestyle: Shortest Trip Lasted For 6 Minutes, He Made 134 Flights In 2022

In 2023, Musk's jets emitted an estimated 5,159 metric tons of CO2 and consumed over 538,957 gallons of fuel, costing upwards of $3.2 million.

The travel patterns of Musk's jets often coincide with his public appearances and business commitments. The longest flight recorded was a nearly 13-hour trip to Tokyo, aligning with Musk's visit there.

Loading... Loading...

The fleet also includes shorter flights, some as brief as five minutes, likely for repositioning the aircraft.

This extensive use of private jets by Musk underscores the challenges of balancing the demands of running multiple high-profile companies with the environmental implications of frequent air travel.

These jets' carbon footprint and fuel consumption highlight the broader sustainability issue in corporate travel.

Now Read: Elon Musk's Jet Tracker Is Back On Twitter — But With A Difference

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock