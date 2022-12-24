Elon Musk's Jet Tracker Is Back On Twitter — But With A Difference

Jack Sweeney, the 19-year-old whose Twitter account tracks Elon Musk's private jet, is now on Twitter under a new username after Musk banned his account @ElonJet for breaking Twitter rules.

Sweeney has now created a new account called @ElonJetNextDay. It tracks Musk's private jet with a 24-hour delay to adhere to Twitter's new restrictions policy.

Twitter's policy prevents posting a private person's location in real-time. The policy says, "Twitter forbids sharing live location information, including information shared on Twitter directly or links to 3rd-party URL(s) of travel routes, actual physical location, or other identifying information that would reveal a person's location, regardless if this information is publicly available."

Sweeney's latest tweet says that Musk's plane landed in Oakland, California on Thursday.

Last week, Musk posted that "posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn't a safety problem," and is "ok."

Musk has committed to free speech, which he says extends to "not banning the account following my plane."

In an interview with Insider, Sweeney said that he will be "posting manually" for now while he works on the framework to automate the account fully.

Sweeney also said that "@ElonJet is still available elsewhere," such as on former President Donald Trump's Truth Social. He will also bring other accounts, such as @Celebjets, to platforms like Instagram and Facebook, Sweeney said.

Earlier this year, Sweeney said he was ready to stop tracking Musk's private jet on one condition.

"If he let me fly with him on his jet, record it and talk about it — and maybe not even pay me the $50,000 [previously asked for] — I would take it down," Sweeney said of the Twitter account dedicated to tracking Musk's jet.

Musk had offered $5,000 in exchange for Sweeney's tracking account being deleted. The Tesla CEO reportedly told Sweeney in a DM conversation, "I don't love the idea of being shot by a nutcase."

Their exchange continued, with Sweeney asking for $50,000 and later an internship at Tesla. Sweeney's counteroffer resulted in Musk blocking him on social media.

Read Next: Jack Dorsey Not Exactly Impressed With Elon Musk's Twitter: 'Biggest Mistake I Made Was...'

Photo: Courtesy of Thomas Hawk on flickr