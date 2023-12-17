Grimes' AI Toy, Sam Altman Debunks GPT 4.5 Leak Speculations, Nvidia's Bargain Stock And More: Top AI Updates This Week

Loading... Loading...

This weekend in the artificial intelligence (AI) world has been quite a ride. With fascinating new inventions, regulatory concerns, debunked rumors, and stock surges, there’s a lot to unpack. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that shaped the AI landscape.

Grimes and Curio Launch AI Toy Grok

Canadian musician Grimes teamed up with toy manufacturer Curio to introduce a new AI toy, Grok. This interactive toy, shaped like a plush rocketship, promotes conversation and imaginative play for children. Priced at $99, Grok comes with a built-in speaker and microphone and records children’s interactions for parental review via a mobile app. Interestingly, the toy bears no connection to Elon Musk’s language model of the same name. Read the full article here.

AI Tagged as Financial Risk by US Regulators

The Financial Stability Oversight Council, led by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, marked artificial intelligence as a potential threat to the US financial system. The council called for heightened oversight and monitoring of the fast-evolving technology, making it the first time the panel has addressed AI’s potential risks. Read the full article here.

OpenAI’s CEO Debunks GPT 4.5 Leak Speculations

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, dismissed rumors that the latest update of Microsoft Corporation’s AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, had leaked. In response to a user’s query about the legitimacy of the GPT 4.5 leak, Altman simply responded with a “nah.” Read the full article here.

Nvidia Stock Still a Bargain Despite Triple Surge

Bernstein Research’s senior semiconductor analyst Stacy Rasgon believes that Nvidia Corp. NVDA is still a value purchase despite its stock tripling this year. The AI revolution has ignited various industries and caused Nvidia’s shares to surge over 241% so far in 2023. Read the full article here.

OpenAI Suspends ByteDance for Violating License

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has been suspended by OpenAI for creating its own competing AI model, known as the “ChatGPT of China.” The company allegedly violated Microsoft Corp. MSFT and OpenAI’s developer license by using OpenAI’s GPT to train the new model. Read the full article here.

