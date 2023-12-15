Grimes And Curio Introduce Fascinating AI Toy 'Grok' — Does It Have Anything To Do With Elon Musk?

Loading... Loading...

In a recent collaboration, music artist Claire Elise Boucher, better known as Grimes, and toy company Curio have introduced an artificial intelligence toy called “Grok,” designed to engage children. However, it is unrelated to Elon Musk’s language model of the same name.

What Happened: “Grok,” the AI interactive toy shaped like a plush rocketship, which encourages children to converse, pose questions, or participate in pretend play, has joined the market of AI interactive robot toys, including the $800 “Moxie” and the “Miko Mini” similarly priced at $99.

It comes equipped with a speaker and microphone and records all interactions between the child and itself, transmitting the data to a mobile app for parental review. Grimes has provided the voiceover for the $99 toy and also holds an advisory and investment role in Curio, reported Business Insider.

Despite sharing the same name, the toy “Grok” bears no connection to Musk’s language model “Grok,” which was developed by his AI venture called xAI.

As per the report, the toy company holds the trademark on the name “Grok.” Grimes and the Curio team made up the name Grok. They say it’s a shorter version of “Grocket,” a word they came up with because Grimes’ kids see many rockets since their father owns SpaceX.

Why It Matters: This launch comes amidst an intense custody dispute between Grimes and Musk. Previously, it was reported that the tech mogul wants to keep the proceedings private and has sought a protective order to maintain the confidentiality of his deposition.

Moreover, the release of the AI toy “Grok” coincides with the rollout of Musk’s AI chatbot “Grok.” The platform has started reaching X Premium subscribers after a successful trial with a select user pool in November

