The stock market witnessed a notable surge today, with the Dow Jones rising 0.43% to 37,248.35 and the S&P 500 gaining 0.26% to 4,719.55. The Nasdaq also ended Thursday in the green appreciating 0.19% to 14,761.56.

Transitioning from the broader market, we now turn our focus to individual stocks that have captured the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Costco Wholesale Corp COST

Despite a decline of 1.75% to close at $630.78, Costco’s performance today was noteworthy. The stock fluctuated between a high of $641.9 and a low of $630.3, with a 52-week range of $447.9 to $642.6. The company’s fiscal first-quarter results surpassed expectations, with a revenue increase of 6.1% year-over-year and a notable jump in membership fees.

Pfizer Inc PFE

Pfizer’s stock dipped by 1.99%, closing at $26.13. The day saw the stock moving between $27.32 and $26.01, while its 52-week range has been between $25.76 and $54.43. Despite the drop, Pfizer’s long-term growth prospects remain strong, bolstered by its acquisition of Seagen Inc. and its focus on oncology.

Moderna Inc MRNA

Moderna Inc. saw a significant rise of 9.25%, closing at $85.87. The stock hit an intraday high of $94.93 and a low of $83.73, with its 52-week range being $62.55 to $212.47. This surge is attributed to promising trial results of its cancer vaccine in combination with Merck’s Keytruda.

Lennar Corporation LEN

Lennar Corporation’s stock increased by 6.65%, closing at $154.81. The stock reached a high of $155.43 and a low of $147.25 today, with a 52-week range of $87.35 to $155.43. Despite a post-earnings dip in after-hours trading, Lennar’s strong quarterly earnings and sales growth highlight its resilience in a challenging market.

Tesla Inc TSLA

Tesla’s stock climbed 4.91% to close at $251.05. The stock’s intraday movement ranged from $253.88 to $240.79, while its 52-week range is $101.81 to $299.29. Tesla’s recent partnership with Uber, offering significant savings on electric cars to Uber drivers, underscores its strategic push towards vehicle electrification.

