TeamSnap's Latest Acquisition Signals Major Growth In Global Youth Sports Market

TeamSnap, a leading sports management platform, announced the acquisition of MOJO, a youth sports streaming service. This acquisition marked a notable expansion in the digital youth sports arena, combining TeamSnap's organizational capabilities with MOJO's innovative streaming and coaching resources.

Ben Sherwood, former Disney television executive and founder of MOJO, is set to join the TeamSnap board following the acquisition. The financial details of the deal, announced on Thursday, remained undisclosed, according to CNBC.

TeamSnap, established in 2009, is renowned for its role in organizing sports teams, managing rosters and facilitating communication between parents and coaches.

The merger wants to leverage MOJO's coaching and live game streaming services to enhance the youth sports experience.

MOJO, launched in 2021, offers a range of coaching materials and live-streaming services, making it easier for families and coaches to engage in youth sports. The platform's data suggested a positive impact on reducing coach turnover and player dropout rates.

According to Sherwood, the primary goal of MOJO is to make youth sports more enjoyable and engaging, CNBC reported. He emphasized the importance of quality coaching and practice sessions in retaining young athletes' interest.

The platform's resources, developed in collaboration with professional sports organizations like Major League Baseball, aim to provide coaches with the necessary tools for effective and fun team practices.

Peter Frintzilas, CEO of TeamSnap, viewed this acquisition as a pivotal moment for both the company and the youth sports sector. He highlighted the potential of MOJO to accelerate TeamSnap's growth and its aspirations to become a global business.

The youth sports market, worth an estimated $37.5 billion globally, is experiencing a resurgence following the pandemic. Tom Farrey, a youth sports specialist at the Aspen Institute, told CNBC that private equity investments in this sector are increasing. The market serves millions of young athletes and has the potential to grow further with reduced attrition rates.

