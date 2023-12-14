What's Going On With Rocket Lab Stock Thursday?

Loading... Loading...

Rocket Lab USA Inc RKLB shares are trading higher. The company on Thursday announced that it's preparing to launch its next Electron mission.

What Happened: Rocket Lab said it plans to launch its 42nd Electron mission no earlier than Dec. 15 between 04:00 and 06:00 UTC.

The mission is titled, "The Moon God Awakens." It will lift off from Rocket Lab's Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand carrying a satellite for Earth imaging company the Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space. The satellite is a synthetic-aperture radar satellite that will collect high-resolution images of Earth.

"We're delighted to be providing iQPS with a dedicated ride to orbit, enabling them to tailor the orbit, launch timing and integration process to meet specific mission requirements," said Peter Beck, founder and CEO of Rocket Lab.

The satellite will also use Rocket Lab's Mark II Motorized Lightband as its separation system, which Rocket Lab said will demonstrate the company's vertically integrated space systems strategy.

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were up 4.06% at $5.13 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Rocket Lab.