Take-Two Interactive Software And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 13, 2023 5:50 AM | 1 min read
Loading...
Loading...

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow Jones futures gaining around 40 points on Tuesday.

Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU shares rose 7.6% to $3.70 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Tuesday.
  • SES AI Corporation SES shares gained 7% to $2.15 in pre-market trading. SES AI released data for its 100Ah cells and link for Battery World 2023 Registration.
  • Skeena Resources Limited SKE shares rose 5.9% to $3.94 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Tuesday.
  • AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS shares gained 4.9% to $5.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO shares rose 3.1% to $162.11 in pre-market trading. Take-Two will be added to the Nasdaq-100 Index, effective prior to market open on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.
  • Icahn Enterprises L.P. IEP shares gained 2.3% to $16.19 in pre-market trading. Icahn Enterprises priced offering of $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 9.750% Senior Notes due 2029.

 

Now Read This: Investor Sentiment Rises Following Inflation Report; Fed Decision In Focus

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideasbig gainersTop Gainers