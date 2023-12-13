GM's Infotainment Product Head Reveals Main Reason Behind Dropping Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

Loading... Loading...

General Motors Co. GM has reportedly cited safety among its reasons to drop the much-coveted Apple CarPlay and Android Auto from its vehicles.

What Happened: In April, it was reported that the automaker was dropping the phone-mirroring features for GM-specific software. The company then touted benefits such as enhanced EV route planning and a more personalized experience for the decision.

However, at a press event for the new Chevrolet Blazer EV, Tim Babbitt, GM’s Head of Product for Infotainment, told Motor Trend that safety was one among the reasons too.

The unpredictability of CarPlay and Android Auto could contribute to driver distraction, he said. Drivers may check their phones when CarPlay or Android Auto face issues such as bad connections or poor rendering leading to phone usage behind the wheel.

Babbitt suggested that using the vehicle’s built-in systems would deter drivers from using their phones, thereby enhancing safety — a hypothesis yet to be validated.

Why It Matters: GM intends to solve these issues with its novel “Ultifi” infotainment software, featuring integrated Google applications such as Maps and Google Assistant, the report said. The software will be debuted in the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV.

GM, however, is not the sole EV maker relying on in-house infotainment systems. EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA and others including Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN also use in-house systems.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Nikola Founder In Hot Water: Prosecutors Demand 11 Years Jail Time For Investor Fraud

Photo courtesy: GM