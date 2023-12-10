Trump Reveals Who He Thought Won Latest GOP Debate: 'Who On This Subject Would Be Better Than Me'

Loading... Loading...

Amid a seemingly uncompetitive Republican presidential race, former President Donald Trump shared his insights on the latest GOP debate.

What Happened: On Saturday, Trump evaluated the candidates' performances on Truth Social, declaring entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy the winner.

“Vivek WINS because he thinks I’m great," Trump wrote.

“So many people are asking what I thought of history’s lowest rated ‘presidential’ debate, & how would I rate the players. It’s so easy to be a critic, but who on this subject would be better than me,” he added.

Trump's remarks also spared no criticism of his political adversaries.

He said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis performed poorly, using vivid language to critique the latter's physical demeanor and speech. He was equally harsh on Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, questioning Christie's fitness for the presidency and accusing him of suffering from "Trump Derangement Syndrome." He also labeled Christie a "sick puppy" and pointed out the former governor's low polling numbers.

“To begin with, I thought Ron DeSanctimonious was terrible, with his bobble head facial movements & his walking on eggs, but that Sloppy Chris Christie was worse. He’s not fit, mentally or physically, to be President plus, he suffers from TDS, or Trump Derangement Syndrome, at levels not seen before,” Trump wrote.

Trump also commented on former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who did not participate in the debate, declaring Hutchinson's campaign effectively over. He continued his critique by giving a sarcastic nod to former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, using colorful language to describe her performance.

Continuing his rant, Trump targeted debate moderator Megyn Kelly, labeling her as the event's "biggest loser" and criticizing her current public image and past performance.

“The biggest loser was Megyn Kelly, what the hell happened to her?” Trump said in his post. “She has lost whatever she once had, which wasn’t very much. Some things never change!”

The debate, which took place in Tuscaloosa, Ala., marked the final GOP primary debate sanctioned by the Republican National Committee for this cycle. The committee recently announced that it would not sponsor debates in 2024.

