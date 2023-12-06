Trump Absent, Tensions High: Highlights from The Last GOP Debate Of 2023 Featuring DeSantis, Haley, Christie, Ramaswamy

Loading... Loading...

The fourth Republican debate took place on Wednesday at the University of Alabama situated in Tuscaloosa.

In the last GOP primary debate of 2023, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswami participated.

Former U.S. President and the dominant GOP front-runner, Donald Trump, once again remained missing from the stage as he chose to participate in a fundraiser in Florida. Before the debate, it was speculated that the ex-president could make an appearance at the debate. Erstwhile White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney had hinted that Trump's campaign team had contacted the debate organizers with logistical queries.

Ahead of the GOP debate, Trump held a town hall with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday where he dismissed allegations that he harbored authoritarian tendencies.

The fourth debate was hosted by NewsNation and moderated by the network’s Elizabeth Vargas, former Fox News host Megyn Kelly and Washington Free Beacon’s Eliana Johnson.

DeSantis Is Sick Of Pundits And Polls Indicating Trump's Going To Win

The first question was asked to DeSantis about how despite having major spending available for his election campaign, how is it that Trump surpassed him in all polls — including in Florida.

In response, DeSantis said that he was tired of all pundits and polls who indicate that Trump is going to win. The governor also said that he has been underestimated before but he continues to deliver results.

The Republican presidential hopeful also targeted other Republicans saying that he is "sick" of them for not standing up against "what the left is doing to the country."

Ramaswamy, DeSantis Targets Haley From The Outset, Christie Praises Her Intelligence

DeSantis targeted the former South Carolina governor from the beginning saying that Haley, "caves anytime the left comes after her." In response, Haley said that DeSantis continues to lie about her record.

Ramaswamy also took a shot at Haley and said that she joined Boeing after stepping down from her position as U.S. ambassador to the UN. He also said that Haley gave paid speeches like Hilary Clinton.

Haley hit back at her rivals by saying that they were "jealous" of her donors and wished they had the same kind of support she did.

Ramaswamy accused Haley of being bankrupt when she left the UN and is now a multimillionaire, saying the math doesn't add up. "It adds up to the fact that you are corrupt."

The entrepreneur also insulted her intelligence on foreign matters saying that she cannot even name three Ukraine provinces where they want to send American troops.

However, after both DeSantis and Ramaswamy, with the latter being more aggressive, continued to take shots at Haley, Christie said that although he doesn't agree with her on everything, she is a "smart, accomplished woman" and that Ramawamy should stop "insulting" her.

Ramaswamy Plays The Outsider, Age Card Again, But Christie Wasn't Impressed

Entrepreneur Ramaswamy continued to play his age and outsider card saying that it will take a "leader from the outside, with a fresh lens, from the next generation, to unite this country. Not the broken politicians, who are the puppets of the puppet masters, but the actual people in this country."

However, later when both Ramaswamy and Christie got into a heated debate over how the tech entrepreneur was "insulting" the basic intelligence of a fellow candidate, the former governor called him out and said that he was the "most obnoxious, blowhard" person in America.

Christie Was Silent In The First Phase, Then Called Trump ‘Voldemort'

The subject of internet anonymity was discussed at length, which caused some delay before Christie could finally speak. In fact, in the first 15 minutes of the debate during which both Ramaswamy and DeSantis targeted Haley, Christie never got to speak.

However, when he did, his first question was why his fellow debate participants were not talking about that one person who was winning all the polls.

"We are 17 minutes into this debate," Christie said, "I've got these three guys who are all seeming to compete with Voldemort – he who shall not be named. They don't want to talk about it."

Christie also said that Trump doesn't have the "guts" to show up and stand here and do the debate.

"I am in this race because the truth needs to be told," said Christie.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com/Pixabay

