Apple Aims To Bring In Major Mic Upgrade In iPhone 16 For Improving Siri

According to TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple Inc. AAPL is planning to equip its forthcoming iPhone 16 series with improved microphones. The upgrade is targeted at enhancing Siri’s capabilities. The new series is expected to be launched in 2024.

What Happened: A recent industry survey by Kuo, as reported by Gadgets 360, suggests that the iPhone 16 models will come with significantly upgraded microphones. The improved feature is anticipated to enhance the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), ensuring a stronger signal amid background noise. The new microphones are also expected to provide improved water resistance.

The decision to upgrade the microphones for the iPhone 16 series aligns with Apple’s commitment to enhancing Siri’s performance. This could be linked to the company’s recent restructuring of its Siri team, which is now focusing on incorporating large language models (LLMs) and artificial intelligence-generated content (AIGC) in Q3 2023.

However, Kuo forecasts that these upgrades could lead to a 100% to 150% surge in the sale price of the microphones for the iPhone 16 series. Apple’s component suppliers Goertek and AAC are expected to benefit the most from these hardware upgrades.

Why It Matters: The microphone upgrade is part of a series of enhancements planned for the iPhone 16. In November 2023, it was reported that Apple is developing a graphene heat sink to address overheating issues in the iPhone 15 models. Furthermore, Apple is aiming to turbocharge Siri with exclusive on-device AI features for the iPhone 16 as it competes in the AI race with rivals such as Alphabet Inc. GOOG and Microsoft Corp. MSFT.

In addition to this, Apple plans to include the Action button across the entire iPhone 16 lineup, upgrading user interactivity. The Action button first appeared on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models and offers a range of configurable functions.

