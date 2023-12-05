What's Going On With Sidus Space Stock Today?

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Sidus Space Inc SIDU shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced it was awarded an additional Bechtel cable assembly contract.

What Happened: Sidus Space said it was selected by Bechtel to manufacture additional cables to support the NASA Mobile Launcher 2 contract for Artemis missions.

Mobile Launcher 2 is the ground platform structure that will launch Space Launch System rockets Block 1B and Block 2 configurations to the Moon, allowing NASA to send astronauts and heavy cargo to the lunar surface.

Sidus previously signed a contract with Bechtel to make custom cables and populate unique electronics cabinets supporting the launch control subsystem and ground special power subsystems.

"This additional cable assembly contract reinforces Sidus Space's steadfast dedication to excellence in aerospace technology," said Rich Kube, chief production officer at Sidus Space.

"Our ongoing contribution of critical components to the launch of the SLS rockets Block 1B and Block 2 configurations reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting NASA's Artemis mission in its goal to explore and establish a presence on the lunar surface."

See Also: GitLab Stock Is Trading Higher Tuesday: What's Going On?

SIDU Price Action: Sidus Space shares were up 3.53% at 6 cents at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: JB from Pixabay.