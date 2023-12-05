House Oversight Republicans Raise Eyebrows With Hunter Biden's Company Payments To President Joe Biden

Loading... Loading... Loading...

The House Oversight Committee’s Republicans have publicized payments made from Hunter Biden‘s company, Owasco PC, to his father, President Joe Biden, during his time out of office, alleging impropriety. However, these payments appear to be for a car.

Based on a document provided by the committee, Hunter Biden’s associated account forwarded $1,380 to Joe Biden on September 17, 2018. The document suggests these payments were made monthly, with at least three such payments confirmed by a source familiar with the committee’s work, according to CNN.

Additional documents indicate that these payments were for a Ford Raptor. A source familiar with the matter stated that Hunter’s credit was low due to his struggle with addiction, leading his father to sign for the car in his name.

Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) stated that the payment came from Hunter Biden’s company account, which had received payments from China and other undisclosed sources. The White House has previously asserted that President Biden was never involved in business with his son.

In response to these allegations, White House spokesman Ian Sams accused Comer of spreading falsehoods to maintain his “failing impeachment stunt.” Sams pointed out that purchasing a Ford pickup truck is not impeachable.

Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, reiterated that these payments were part of Hunter repaying his father after he helped him finance a truck due to his financial struggles tied to his addiction.

Top Democrat on the House oversight panel, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), cited a 2022 New York Post article, asserting that Joe Biden, as a private citizen, was merely making car payments for his son.

