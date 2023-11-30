Trump's Attorney Reportedly Warned Ex-President About Legal Consequences Over Non-Compliance With Classified Documents Subpoena

Loading... Loading... Loading...

An attorney for former President Donald Trump warned him of looming legal troubles if he disregarded a Justice Department subpoena for confidential documents, according to sources.

What Happened: Jennifer Little, a Trump attorney, reportedly advised Trump that failure to comply with the subpoena could result in criminal charges, ABC News reported. This warning was allegedly given during a crucial meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, soon after the Justice Department issued the subpoena last year.

Alongside another lawyer, Evan Corcoran, Little highlighted the gravity of the situation and the critical need for compliance with the subpoena. She reportedly notified investigators that Trump “absolutely” comprehended the possible repercussions of her caution.

Trump has been accused by Special Counsel Jack Smith of deliberately flouting the law by not fully complying with the subpoena. Smith alleges that Trump withheld over 100 classified documents from both the FBI and his legal team.

Despite these accusations, Trump and his co-defendants adamantly deny any misconduct, pleading not guilty. Both Trump’s spokesperson and Little’s lawyer refrained from commenting when ABC News reached out.

Why It Matters: If Little’s allegations are valid, they may shed new light on the ongoing probe of Trump’s management of classified materials. The investigation was instigated after the National Archives found nearly 200 classified documents among those Trump returned in January 2022.

The Justice Department subpoenaed Trump, following which he allegedly failed to surrender all pertinent documents, leading to his indictment. The Department asserts Trump actively hindered its efforts, to the extent of providing a false certification to the FBI, claiming all classified documents had been returned.

This situation follows a recent incident where a federal judge halted Trump’s attempt to subpoena records related to the attack on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6. The judge dismissed Trump’s subpoena efforts, describing them as more of a “fishing expedition” than a genuine legal inquiry.

