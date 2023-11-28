Jim Cramer Bullish On Boeing In Latest 'Lightning Round': 'This Is Their Year'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

In the recent “Lightning Round” segment of CNBC’s Mad Money, host Jim Cramer suggested that investors consider purchasing stocks from various companies, including Boeing Co. BA.

What Happened: Cramer is optimistic about several stocks and urged investors to buy them. He singled out Boeing, predicting a favorable year for the firm following its triumph over supply chain disruptions and other challenges, reported CNBC.

“Ok, Boeing's going higher. I think that this is their year,” he said.

In addition to Boeing, Cramer commended other firms such as Dell Technologies Inc.DELL, healthcare firm Cencora, T-Mobile US Inc TMUS, and Cardinal Health Inc. CAH. He expressed faith in these companies’ future performances and suggested investors acquire their stocks.

For stocks like CRISPR and DoorDash, however, he recommended investors wait for a pullback before purchasing. He also gave a thumbs up to Macy’s, comparing its potential trajectory to that of Gap stores.

Why It Matters: Cramer’s optimism about Boeing follows his previous praise for the company in April 2023, when he referred to it as “really incredible.”

His latest recommendation also coincides with a bullish outlook from RBC Capital Markets, which upgraded Boeing, citing a significant shift in sentiment on the stock. The analysts noted that after a year of supply chain disruptions and lowered expectations, the set-up into 2024 is favorable.

Other analyst predictions suggest a potential rally for Boeing of more than 25%.

Photo Courtesy: Tada Images On Shutterstock.com

