Influential Koch Network Backs Nikki Haley's 2024 Presidential Run In Significant Blow To Trump, DeSantis

In a significant boost to her presidential campaign, Nikki Haley, the Republican Presidential candidate, has secured the crucial backing of the influential political network of billionaire Charles Koch, setting the stage for a robust contest against former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: The Koch-led conservative group, Americans for Prosperity Action (AFP) announced its support for Haley on Tuesday. Haley, who has formerly served as the governor of South Carolina and the ambassador to the United Nations, has been gaining momentum in the Republican presidential primary polls.

The endorsement comes amid questions about the robustness of her campaign’s infrastructure, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

AFP, with its extensive grassroots network of millions of volunteers and substantial financial resources, could provide significant support to Haley’s campaign. This endorsement is noteworthy as the Koch network had previously been at odds with Trump over his opposition to certain conservative ideologies.

Trump’s campaign responded to the endorsement by labeling Haley as a “pro-China, open borders, and globalist candidate”. Despite this, Haley continues to secure high-profile donors, including billionaire Ken Griffin, the founder of investment behemoth Citadel.

The endorsement of Haley by AFP also poses a setback for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was previously seen as the prime alternative to Trump. Trump continues to lead in the polls, including in early voting states and has demonstrated fundraising prowess through small-dollar donations. However, the race is still wide open.

Why It Matters: Earlier this year, the Koch-backed AFP had indicated a desire to turn the page on the Trump era, pushing for a candidate who represents a “new chapter”. This endorsement signifies that Haley could be that candidate.

Furthermore, Haley’s campaign has been gaining traction among Wall Street’s influential figures as they seek an alternative to Trump in the 2024 presidential race. This could be a strategic shift that might change the political dynamics of the upcoming election.

