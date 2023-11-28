GOP Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley Says 'Chaos' Trails Donald Trump In South Carolina Speech

Loading... Loading... Loading...

GOP presidential contender Nikki Haley made a public critique of former President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Bluffton, South Carolina.

What Happened: Haley, the former governor and United Nations ambassador, drew her largest audience to date and utilized the platform to express her concerns about Trump’s leadership style, equating it to ‘chaos,’ AP News reported.

During her speech, Haley stated, “The truth is, rightly or wrongly, chaos follows him," indicating that the current national divisions and global threats would not fare well under another term of Trump’s presidency.

"We have too much division in this country, and too many threats around the world to be sitting in chaos once again."

Haley also proposed term limits for Congress members, mental competency tests for politicians, and halting trade relations with China until it stops its alleged involvement in the U.S. fentanyl crisis during her campaign event.

Why It Matters: While Haley has previously praised Trump, calling him “the right president at the right time,” she now asserts that a new generation of U.S. leadership is required.

Despite her agreement with many of Trump’s policies, Haley is aiming to present herself as a Trump alternative to Republican voters and donors. She is currently among a group of candidates competing for second place in a GOP primary dominated by Trump.

Haley’s public critique of Trump and her positioning as an alternative within the GOP could signify a shift within the party. While Trump has dominated the GOP’s political landscape, Haley’s comments and her rising popularity suggest that some members of the party are seeking a change in leadership.

