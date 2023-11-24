iRobot And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones futures gaining around 80 points on Friday.

Shares of iRobot Corporation IRBT jumped in pre-market trading on Friday.

Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN proposed acquisition of iRobot is reportedly on the verge of receiving unconditional approval from European Union antitrust authorities.

The European Commission is likely to grant unrestricted approval to Amazon’s $1.4 billion purchase of iRobot, reported Reuters, citing three people familiar with the matter.

iRobot shares rose 34.1% to $39.98 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

Fisker Inc. FSR gained 6.6% to $2.26 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Wednesday. Fisker said the company expects to continue to incur operating losses for foreseeable future.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS rose 5.5% to $15.19 in pre-market trading. Mizuho recently initiates coverage on Shoals Technologies with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $18.

Bitfarms Ltd. BITF gained 4.3% to $1.21 in pre-market trading.

XPeng Inc. XPEV gained 4.3% to $18.16 in pre-market trading.

Hesai Group HSAI gained 4.2% to $ 9.92 in pre-market trading. Hesai Technology recently announced that its ultra-thin long-range LiDAR, the ET25, has been named a CES 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree.

Groupon, Inc. GRPN rose 3.2% to $ 10.40 in pre-market trading.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE gained 2.7% to $13.35 in pre-market trading.

