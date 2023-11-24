Workers Rename Black Friday As 'Make Amazon Pay Day' As German Trade Union Calls For Strike

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year, may face significant disruption in Germany as trade union Verdi calls for a strike at multiple Amazon Inc. AMZN distribution centers,

What Happened: As per a Reuters report, Verdi has requested its members to halt work from Thursday’s night shift till Friday’s end at five Amazon distribution centers across Germany, including in Koblenz, Leipzig, Rheinberg, Dortmund, and Bad Hersfeld. This strike is the latest development in an ongoing dispute that began in 2013, revolving around Amazon’s reluctance to agree to industry-wide pay arrangements.

According to Silke Zimmer, a member of Verdi’s governing board, the workers have decided to rename Black Friday as “Make Amazon Pay Day.” An Amazon spokesperson responded by stating that the strike has seen low participation, and most employees continue their work as usual, guaranteeing on-time deliveries for customers.

Why It Matters: The call for the strike is not an isolated event; it forms part of a broader series of protests by Amazon workers in Germany. In March 2021, Verdi organized a four-day strike at six Amazon sites in Germany, demanding recognition for collective bargaining agreements and a 4.5% pay rise for its workers.

Furthermore, in December 2022, the union called on Amazon warehouse employees to stage a protest against pay.

