Amazon Workers In Germany To Go On Strike For 4 Days
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 28, 2021 2:02pm   Comments
Workers at six of Amazon's facilities across Germany are planning to go on strike from Sunday. 

What Happened: Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) labor union Verdi said that its workers at six Amazon sites in Germany would go on strike for four days beginning Sunday evening. Verdi is aiming to push Amazon to recognize collective bargaining agreements, Reuters reports.

According to Verdi, the strike would take place at Amazon’s sites in Rheinberg, Werne, Koblenz, Leipzig and at two locations in Bad Hersfeld. Verdi is looking ahead to wage talks with Amazon and is demanding a 4.5% pay increase for its workers. 

Why It Matters: Germany is Amazon's biggest market after the U.S. Amazon has seen a stiff battle with trade unions in Germany over wages and conditions for logistics workers.

Verdi has been organizing strikes at Amazon in Germany since 2013. In November 2020, Amazon workers went on a three-day strike over better pay, working conditions and protections against COVID-19.

Photo courtesy Amazon.

Posted-In: automotive Germany labor unionsNews Best of Benzinga

