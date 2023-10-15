Ron DeSantis Campaign Shifts Strategy to Address Concerns of High Burn Rate Among Donors

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is working to alleviate donor concerns amid a high campaign spending rate, as revealed in the latest campaign finance filing. Over the past three months, DeSantis’ campaign has spent equivalent to what it raised, with additional outstanding invoices amounting to $1 million.

According to a report by Politico, DeSantis’ campaign costs were primarily driven by numerous trips to Iowa and a tendency to avoid coach travel, resulting in $2 million in travel expenses. The campaign also spent $1.5 million on private jet travel, a policy that has raised eyebrows due to its high cost and reliance on individuals with business interests in Florida.

DeSantis has cut staff costs and reduced private travel with six companies to reduce campaign expenditure. The campaign spent nearly $1.3 million on payroll, with staff numbers decreasing from 90 in July to 63 by the end of September.

Despite these cost-cutting measures, DeSantis’ campaign still owes money to several vendors, primarily for direct mail expenses. These unpaid invoices total over $1 million.

While DeSantis has raised $31.3 million for his presidential bid, only $5 million can be spent during the primary. The remaining funds are earmarked for the general election, should he make it that far. The campaign also heavily relied on DeSantis’ super PAC, Never Back Down, to cover costs.

Despite financial concerns, DeSantis’ campaign did see an increase in donor contributions over the third quarter, with donations exceeding the $200 FEC itemization threshold accounting for 71% of his fundraising.

