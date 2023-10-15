DeSantis Slams Trump After Latter Tries To Walk Back On Netanyahu Criticism: 'This Is A Different Donald Trump'

In a recent political skirmish, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took a jab at former President Donald Trump's apparent reliance on teleprompters.

What Happened: DeSantis emphasized the stark contrast between Trump's scripted speeches and spontaneous remarks, suggesting that the unscripted moments offer a window into Trump's genuine sentiments.

Trump recently faced a wave of criticism after making controversial comments about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He later tried to amend his statements on his Truth Social platform, a move that caught the attention of many, reported Mediaite.

While campaigning in New Hampshire, DeSantis was asked about Trump's attempt to walk back on his comments.

In response, the governor said, "Look, I mean, you know, I think we have the Donald Trump on the teleprompter where he’s reading what’s on there. Then you have the Donald Trump when he gets off that teleprompter. And that’s the real Donald Trump, when he starts speaking about those things."

He further insinuated that Trump's critique of Netanyahu was more of a personal vendetta than a strategic move.

DeSantis went on to challenge Trump to ditch the teleprompter and engage in live debates.

"This is a different Donald Trump! In 2016, he was free-wheeling ... now it's just a different guy. And that's just, it's sad to see!" the governor commented.

