Ron DeSantis' Lavish Travel Expenditures Raise Eyebrows

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' international voyage in April, aimed at enhancing his foreign policy credentials for the upcoming presidential race, is sparking controversy.

What Happened: The journey involved meetings with global leaders, including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Although DeSantis can utilize a state jet for official duties, he frequently chooses charter or private flights for personal and political travels. As a result, his campaign's travel expenses reached nearly $1.5 million in just the first six weeks of the campaign, according to Politico.

Data from the now-dissolved Enterprise Florida reveals that transportation costs for the international mission were approximately $1.49 million. This included $1.39 million for two charter jets carrying 20 passengers.

The journey's expenses also covered over $66,000 for lodging and nearly $9,800 for meals. An additional $20,000 was set aside for administrative purposes.

In contrast, DeSantis' 2019 trip to Israel, which hosted nearly 100 delegates, reportedly cost $442,000. This included over $131,000 for then-Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and other state personnel.

Although Enterprise Florida claimed private donations funded the mission, the contributors' identities remain a mystery. The Department of Commerce, which took over parts of Enterprise Florida, noted that the only known donations during that period came from Enterprise Florida's board members.

