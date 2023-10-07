Ron DeSantis' Lavish Travel Expenditures Raise Eyebrows

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 7, 2023 6:13 PM | 1 min read
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' international voyage in April, aimed at enhancing his foreign policy credentials for the upcoming presidential race, is sparking controversy.

What Happened: The journey involved meetings with global leaders, including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Although DeSantis can utilize a state jet for official duties, he frequently chooses charter or private flights for personal and political travels. As a result, his campaign's travel expenses reached nearly $1.5 million in just the first six weeks of the campaign, according to Politico. 

Data from the now-dissolved Enterprise Florida reveals that transportation costs for the international mission were approximately $1.49 million. This included $1.39 million for two charter jets carrying 20 passengers.

The journey's expenses also covered over $66,000 for lodging and nearly $9,800 for meals. An additional $20,000 was set aside for administrative purposes.

In contrast, DeSantis' 2019 trip to Israel, which hosted nearly 100 delegates, reportedly cost $442,000. This included over $131,000 for then-Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and other state personnel.

Although Enterprise Florida claimed private donations funded the mission, the contributors' identities remain a mystery. The Department of Commerce, which took over parts of Enterprise Florida, noted that the only known donations during that period came from Enterprise Florida's board members.

