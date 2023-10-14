A heated discussion over the Israel-Gaza conflict resulted in a Florida voter withdrawing support for Governor Ron DeSantis, a GOP presidential hopeful for 2024.

The confrontation occurred during a conversation about the recent airstrikes in Gaza, which were a response to a deadly attack by Hamas militants on Israel, The Hill reported.

The unidentified voter expressed concerns about the “annihilation and decapitation” of Palestinians, to which DeSantis responded by challenging allegations of intentional harm by Israel.

Referencing a report by Al Jazeera, the voter questioned the governor’s stance. DeSantis advised caution when trusting the outlet and defended Israel’s actions.

DeSantis argued that Israel was unique in providing warnings to civilians before launching attacks. The voter countered, noting that many Palestinians had nowhere to go amid the conflict.

The governor responded by questioning why Arab countries weren’t willing to absorb Palestinians, an argument that led to the voter’s withdrawal of support.

The exchange concluded with the voter telling the presidential candidate, “You had my vote, but you don’t now,” as per a video posted on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

DeSantis’s campaign spokesperson confirmed the exchange, stating that the governor takes strong positions and understands that not everyone will agree with him.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has reportedly resulted in over 2,800 casualties on both sides.

Photo by Hunter Crenian on Shutterstock