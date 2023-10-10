Robert F Kennedy Jr's Siblings Denounce His 'Perilous' Presidential Campaign Against Joe Biden: 'He Does Not Share The Same Values...As Our Father'

Siblings of Robert F Kennedy Jr, an independent presidential candidate, publically condemned his campaign, terming it as a potential threat to the country.

What Happened: In a joint statement, RFK Jr’s siblings — Rory Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, and Joseph P Kennedy II — expressed their disapproval shortly after the presidential candidate announced his campaign in Philadelphia.

“The decision of our brother Bobby to run as a third party candidate against Joe Biden is dangerous to our country,” They said in a statement.

"Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment. Today's announcement is deeply saddening for us. We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country."

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first instance of family criticism towards Kennedy. Earlier, Jack Schlossberg, grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, also publicly criticized RFK Jr.'s 2024 White House bid.

RFK Jr., an environmental lawyer and vaccine skeptic, has also drawn criticism for his controversial comments about COVID-19 and vaccines. He recently suggested that COVID-19 may have been "deliberately targeted" to certain demographics and races, sparking backlash from the White House and other quarters, including his own family members.

In July, Schlossberg termed RFK Jr.'s candidacy as "an embarrassment," citing RFK Jr.'s support of various conspiracy theories as a major concern. He also endorsed Biden, whom he described as "the greatest progressive president we’ve ever had," acknowledging his ends to the COVID pandemic and the Trump era.

Image Via Shutterstock

