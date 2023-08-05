Former Trump Aide Shaken By Threat From Ex-Boss: 'Does Somebody Have To Get Hurt?'

Following his arraignment in federal court for his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, former President Donald Trump turned to Truth Social and posted an all-caps message on the platform, stating, "If you go after me, I'm coming after you!"

What Happened: Former White House Communications Director Stephanie Grisham reacted to Trump's cryptic social media post and called it "chilling."

"Well, I think it's chilling. Legally, it doesn't seem like it's very smart. But how is that not intimidation? And, you know, what other people are going to take a message from that?" Grisham told CNN's Brianna Keilar on Friday.

"As we have seen and heard, people really believe that Donald Trump sent them to the Capitol, and people really felt like hours later, when he said to stop, they listened," she added.

Grisham also said Trump's post made her feel nervous before wondering aloud about those who have also spoken out against Trump.

Also Read: Donald Trump's Former Press Secretary Says She Saw Trump Showing Classified Documents To Mar-A-Lago Guests

"Does someone have to get hurt before people take this kind of online intimidation seriously?" Grisham asked.

"The people and I know he's pointing out the prosecutors, but you know, as somebody who gets death threats every other day, it makes me nervous. It should make anybody who's ever spoken out against him nervous. And that's a lot of people," Grisham added.

Why It Matters: U.S. prosecutors flagged Trump's threatening social media post in a late-night court filing on Friday, arguing that it suggests he might intimidate witnesses by improperly disclosing confidential evidence received from the government, Reuters reported.

In the Washington federal court filing, Special Counsel Jack Smith's office expressed concerns about Trump potentially disclosing confidential material, including grand jury transcripts, that he may have obtained from prosecutors.

This has raised red flags regarding the discovery process, where prosecutors are obligated to provide defendants with evidence to prepare their defense.

"It could have a harmful chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the fair administration of justice in this case," prosecutors wrote, adding that Trump has a history of attacking judges, attorney and witnesses in other cases against him.

Now Read: The DOJ Has Spent More Than $9M Investigating Trump But Less Than $1.2M Probing Biden

Photo: Shutterstock