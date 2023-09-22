Why Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- GSE Systems, Inc. GVP shares rose 32.4% to $0.4090 in pre-market trading after falling over 3% on Thursday.
- Roadzen RDZN shares rose 23.4% to $8.11 in pre-market trading after falling more than 40% on Thursday.
- FLJ Group Limited FLJ shares gained 20.3% to $0.3669 in pre-market trading.
- Blue Star Foods Corp. BSFC shares rose 17.1% to $0.37 in pre-market trading. Blue Star Foods recently announced closing of $5 million public offering.
- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. AVTX shares jumped 17% to $0.1199 in pre-market trading after falling 8% on Thursday. The company recently agreed to divest AVTX-800 series.
- Blue Water Biotech, Inc. BWV rose 15.7% to $0.6494 in pre-market trading. Maxim Group recently downgraded Blue Water Biotech from Buy to Hold.
- Infobird Co., Ltd IFBD shares surged 13% to $0.15 in pre-market trading. Infobird recently announced receipt of delinquency notification letter from Nasdaq.
- Solowin Holdings SWIN rose 10.9% to $4.49 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Thursday.
- Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON gained 9.4% to $0.1674 in pre-market trading. Tenon Medical recently announced expanded physician use of new JIB instrument kit for company's catamaran SI joint fusion system.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE shares climbed 7.7% to $3.94 in pre-market trading as the company named Matthias Aydt as Global Chief Executive Officer, effective Sept. 29, 2023. The company also announced a management stock purchase plan.
Losers
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT fell 41.5% to $2.34 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $4.5 million public offering.
- Molekule Group, Inc. MKUL shares fell 21.4% to $0.2678 in pre-market trading after dipping 19% on Thursday. Molekule Group recently announced in an 8K filing that the board authorized the management to commence preparation of voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. FLUX fell 19.4% to $3.99 in pre-market following weaker-than-expected quarterly sales.
- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. AMTI fell 16.3% to $0.1708 in pre-market trading. Applied Molecular Transport agreed to merge with Cyclo Therapeutics Inc in an all-stock transaction.
- Scholastic Corporation SCHL shares fell 16% to $32.72 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its first quarter on Thursday.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS fell 15.7% to $1.78 in pre-market trading after jumping 26% on Thursday. Powerbridge Technologies expanded global trade digital platform services across Asia and Europe.
- CohBar, Inc. CWBR shares fell 13.4% to $2.46 in pre-market trading.
- Pharming Group N.V. PHAR fell 13.1% to $13.13 in pre-market trading after climbing around 15% on Thursday.
- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA fell 12.9% to $0.1363 in pre-market trading after gaining over 17% on Thursday.
- MDB Capital Holdings, LLC MDBH fell 10.3% to $11.21 in pre-market trading. MDB Capital raised $19,999,992 and started trading on the NASDAQ on Sept. 21, 2023.
