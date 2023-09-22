Biden Accuses GOP Of Undermining Immigration System: 'Spent Four Years Gutting The System'

President Joe Biden has criticized Republicans for their approach to the immigration crisis, claiming they left the system in disarray during Donald Trump‘s administration and have failed to provide necessary funding, Bloomberg reported.

Biden highlighted that he had allocated over $1 billion in Congress-approved funds to states and cities experiencing an influx of migrants.

"MAGA Republicans in Congress and my predecessor spent four years gutting the immigration system. They continue to undermine our border security today, blocking bipartisan reform," Biden said.

The President also seized the opportunity to reach out to Latino voters, amid reports of their dwindling support. He emphasized his achievements such as reducing Latino unemployment, providing student loan debt relief, and supporting Latino small businesses.

However, Biden’s stance on immigration has been criticized by both Republicans, who claim his policies encourage border crossings, and some Democratic leaders who believe his administration hasn’t offered enough support.

Biden defended his administration’s efforts, maintaining that they are doing all they can to help states and cities accommodate migrants, but insisted that a legislative solution is needed.

The President has requested $4 billion from Congress for border security and migration mitigation as part of an emergency spending measure. This request faces an uphill battle for approval due to anticipated resistance from Republicans.

Image via Shutterstock