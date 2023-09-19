Oh Dear! Marjorie Taylor Greene Falls For Fake LGBTQ Skit Online Then Tries To Save The Day: 'It's A Very Good Representation...'

In a recent development, Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Congresswoman, promoted a fake anti-LGBTQ video, erroneously believing it to be a factual event. As reported by Rolling Stone, the video was in fact a staged comedy sketch.

What Happened: Greene, on Monday, shared a video she thought was a real incident of a mother protesting against a LGBTQ+ flag in her son’s classroom. The video depicted a woman taking down a Pride flag and arguing with the teacher.

Contrary to her belief, the video was a sketch created by a content provider named “Jibrizy”. The video was a part of a six-minute comedy skit that Jibrizy shared on Facebook. It was revealed at the end of the video that the content was fictional.

Regardless of the video being a staged act, Greene lauded the “mother” in her post, stating, “GOD BLESS THIS MAMA!!!!! I stand with her!!! Teachers are paid by taxpayers – the PARENTS!!! Get the LGBTQ propaganda out of the schools!"

After discovering the video was fabricated, Greene commented, “If this is a fake or a skit, it's a very good representation of exactly how people feel.”

See Also: Famed Investor Peter Schiff Defends Trump’s Rigged Election Claims — He Was ‘Trying To Make Sure The Results Were Accurate’

Why It Matters: This incident further adds to the controversial persona of Greene. The Congresswoman has been in the news for her unconventional views, as seen in her previous interactions.

Recently, Greene attributed the severe weather conditions at this year’s Burning Man festival to divine retribution, showing her tendency to express controversial religious viewpoints.

In August, she revealed that she was on former President Donald Trump’s shortlist for potential vice-presidential candidates for the forthcoming Republican nomination, as stated in a Benzinga report.

Photo Courtesy: Lev Radin on Shutterstock.com

Read Next: Fine art investing isn't a multi-millionaire exclusive anymore. You can partially own curated pieces worth tens of millions today. Click here to explore Benzinga's selection.