Grimes On Musk Vs Zuckerberg: 'Need Some Outlet For Trad Masculinity'

As Tesla Inc CEO gears up for a cage fight against Meta Platforms Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Grimes said her ex-partner Elon Musk is “exceptionally resilient” and views this match as a channel for expressing his masculinity, Business Insider reports.

In a recent interview with Wired, Grimes expressed her mixed feelings about the anticipated fight.

“I love gladiatorial matches, but watching the father of your children in a physical fight is not the most pleasant feeling. But it’s not going to cause brain damage, so actually, I think this is good. Dudes need some outlet for trad masculinity," she said.

She believes the fight might foster mutual respect between the two billionaires.

After a month-long hiatus, both tech magnates have reignited their enthusiasm for the potential bout. Musk announced that the fight would be streamed live on X, formerly known as Twitter, with proceeds going to charity for veterans. However, he hinted at a possible delay due to health concerns, including a potential MRI and surgery.

The cage fight concept originated from Musk’s jest in June, suggesting a match to resolve his longstanding dispute with Zuckerberg, who picked up mixed martial arts during the pandemic. The latter has since expressed readiness for the challenge.

Photos by Kathy Hutchins and Alexandros Michailidis on Shutterstock

Read Next: Elon Musk’s Lawyer Seeks Dismissal of ‘Abusive’ Dogecoin Lawsuit, Says ‘Enough Is Enough’